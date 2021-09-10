Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Posts Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 6,870,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuesday Morning stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

