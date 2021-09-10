Camden National Bank Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.02. 2,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,926. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

