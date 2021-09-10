Camden National Bank Sells 268 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $310.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.01 and its 200-day moving average is $231.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

