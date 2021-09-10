Helex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,383.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Helex has a market capitalization of $8,304.71 and approximately $5,383.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00159740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

HLX is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

