Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $71.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00098545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.92 or 0.00452456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.98 or 0.02696066 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

