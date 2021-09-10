Stacks (STX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59.24 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $59.24 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00066515 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00080486 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00125762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00182682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012553 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,500,646 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

