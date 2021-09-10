Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 1,125 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.86. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.62 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

