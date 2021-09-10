Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.