Security National Trust Co. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 226,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

