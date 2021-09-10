Security National Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.2% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

