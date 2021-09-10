Newport Trust Co Has $382.91 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,613 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for about 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.91% of Entergy worth $382,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $112.94 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

