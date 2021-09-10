Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,890,661 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on K. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.