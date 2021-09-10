Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Cut by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $301.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

