LGL Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $260.15 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

