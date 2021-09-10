Newport Trust Co Trims Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $159,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

