Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $783.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,974. The firm has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.72 and a 200 day moving average of $694.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

