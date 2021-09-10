The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $945.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Lovesac stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

