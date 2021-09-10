Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Lakeland Industries worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.