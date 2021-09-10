Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
