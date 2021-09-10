SAFE DEAL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,098.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $900,503.34 and $42,098.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 841,347 coins and its circulating supply is 814,205 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

