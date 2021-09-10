Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to post $291.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $220.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -232.83 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

