Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,822.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.67 or 0.07249036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.87 or 0.01411693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00390034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00554091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00562797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00345936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

