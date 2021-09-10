Ruler Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2,421.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001413 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $2,421.30 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 94.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

