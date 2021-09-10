Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $16.18 on Friday, hitting $2,887.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,701.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,406.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.