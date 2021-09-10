Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 44,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

