Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.