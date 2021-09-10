BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $65.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.
Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 79.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
