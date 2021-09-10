BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $65.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,758,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,370,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 79.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

