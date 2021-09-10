Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 1,750 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.