Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

