BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $30.53 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 48.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,162 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

