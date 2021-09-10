KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

