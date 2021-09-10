Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.