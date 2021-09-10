Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

GRMN stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Garmin by 43.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

