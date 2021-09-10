Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 240.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

