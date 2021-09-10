FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRS opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

