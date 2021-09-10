FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

