Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 97,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,409,000.

STIP opened at $106.08 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

