VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

