Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.