iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

