Weber (WEBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $15.64 on Friday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

