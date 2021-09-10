Grin Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,917.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.04 or 0.07276125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.01412175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00390214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00125351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.61 or 0.00552313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00566044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00346450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,352,000 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

