CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 4.7% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $166.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.