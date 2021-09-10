Newport Trust Co Has $78.37 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.33% of Valvoline worth $78,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

