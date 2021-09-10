Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,312 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Unisys were worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UIS opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

