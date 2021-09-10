Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,972 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $34.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.