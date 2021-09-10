O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,715 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $41,254,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

BMO opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

