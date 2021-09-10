Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.