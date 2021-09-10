78,146 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

