Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 335 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

