Newport Trust Co Sells 3,332,177 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,326,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332,177 shares during the period. Parsons comprises approximately 7.2% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.71% of Parsons worth $2,846,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $162,000.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.50 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

